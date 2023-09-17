Colts-Ravens odds: Colts open as heavy 8-point underdogs in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts will stay on the road for their week three matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. They last met in 2021 with the Ravens stealing a game in overtime that the Colts had ample opportunity to win. DraftKings Sportsbook doesn’t see this one being as close with the Colts being 8-point underdogs.

The Colts are coming off their first win of the season after the highly anticipated matchup between the number two and four picks in last year’s draft. The Colts handled the Houston Texans relatively easily being up 31-10 at one point. Anthony Richardson set the tone early by scoring two rushing touchdowns although the second one proved to be costly as he left in the second quarter with a concussion. Gardner Minshew showed what a valuable addition he is to the team this year by not missing a beat, finishing the game 19/23 with 171 yards.

The Ravens found themselves on the road in week two as well as they took on their division rival, the suddenly struggling Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens never trailed in the game as Lamar Jackson put together a very solid stat line of 24/33 and two touchdowns. Of course, he added more on the ground, amassing 54 yards on 12 carries. Odell Beckham left the game early with an ankle injury.

How much of the early odds are based on the talent and expectations of these two teams, and how much is an early guess because it is unknown who will be behind center, or even playing center, for the Colts next week? If Richardson is good to go, expect the odds to move. Expect a lot of yards for the quarterbacks too.