Saints at Panthers/Browns at Steelers Week 2 NFL picks & predictions

Double-header on Monday night to finish off Week 2 of the NFL season, with the Saints (- 162) visiting the Frank Reich coached Panthers (+ 136), and the Browns (- 130) going to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers (+ 110). Both home teams are the underdogs on this one, but the spreads are at 3 and 2 points respectively, with the OU for both games at less than 40 points. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Panthers are coming off a Week 1 loss against the Falcons on what was a tough debut for first overall pick Bryce Young, who threw the ball 38 times for just 146 yards and had two interceptions, while the Saints are fresh off a win against the Tennessee Titans led by new quarterback Derek Carr and a stingy defense.

The Browns demolished the Bengals on their first game of the year and will have the chance to make it 2-0 against another AFC North rival in the Steelers, who lost their season opener 30-7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The staff is completely divided on the matchups for tonight, with 6 of 9 picking the Saints, and 5 picking the Browns to win. The Panthers look much more ready to pull off the upset here, and could get Frank Reich his first win coaching the team.

