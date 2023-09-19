Matchups to Watch revisited: Week 2 @Texans

Anthony Richardson vs. C.J. Stroud

We only got eight series of the Richardson vs. Stroud matchup before the Colts’ quarterback had to leave the game because of a concussion, but they both looked like guys ready to lead their teams for the next decade or so. The first showdown goes to AR thanks in part to an impressive relief performance by Gardner Minshew. Stroud did not look bad, and he displayed the sort of accuracy and touch that made him the second quarterback taken in last year’s draft, but in the end, it’s Richardson 1 - Stroud 0.

Braden Smith vs. Will Anderson Jr.

Other than the first drive, where Will Anderson Jr. got a pressure on Braden Smith, the Colts’ right tackle had a solid game all around. Will Anderson Jr. and the rest of his crew were kept in check as the Texans registered just two pressures the entire game, as a result of good play by the Colts’ offensive line and a quick hitting scheme by Steichen.

Colts’ defensive line vs. Texans’ offensive line

Talk about dominating a matchup. The Texans were playing with 5 backup offensive linemen, so it was logical to expect this type of performance from the Colts’ defensive line, but it was still fun watching them obliterate the opposition. Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Taven Bryan, and Samson Ebukam had 4 pressures each, while the rest of the line combined for 25 total pressures and 5 quarterback sacks.

Shane Steichen vs. Demeco Ryans

Steichen was clearly the more prepared head coach for Sunday’s matchup, but coaching was not the main reason the Colts won. Houston was without their 5 starting offensive linemen and the only proven veteran on their active roster is Robert Woods, while the Colts have a ton of veterans like Buckner, Stewart, Leonard, Nelson, Kelly, Moore II, etc. Ryans is doing a decent job with the youngest starting core in the NFL, and I am excited for the upcoming matchups throughout the next half decade.

DeForest Buckner vs. Texans’ IOL

Buckner, after a dominating Week 1 outing, was a bit quiet on Sunday, but still managed to record another sack and two run stops. All defensive linemen were feasting against a depleted Texans’ offensive line, so the team did not need Buckner to carry the unit on his back, but he still delivered and it was nice watching him get to the quarterback again.