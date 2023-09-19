Winners & Losers: Week 2 @Texans

Winners

Shane Steichen

First win as a head coach, winning against a divisional opponent, and beating Demeco Ryans in their first matchup, the biggest winner of the game was Shane Steichen. He clearly worked well with Anthony Richardson and has a quarterback with less than 20 college and NFL starts playing like a veteran (other than protecting himself from hits). The offense did not regress once Richardson, the focal point of the unit, went down with a concussion and was replaced by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. It’s only two games, but so far Steichen is displaying must have traits for head-coaches, like adaptability and taking full advantage of his players’ strengths.

Gardner Minshew

Minshew has to be among the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and he showed that against the Texans. He finished the game 19/23 for 171 passing yards and a touchdown, without turnovers, and overall looked like a guy ready to lead an offense. It remains to be seen just how much he will have to play this season, but the Colts have a player that can come in without severely handicapping the offense.

Kylen Granson

Kylen Granson is too much man pic.twitter.com/zIpJORtnpJ — John (@colts_report) September 18, 2023

While he got just 4 targets this past game, Granson is clearly a focal part of the offense right now, and he got his first career touchdown on Sunday (photos with the ball above). Once Woods returns this season it looks like Granson will retain his role as the receiving tight end in the offense, and his skillset is compatible with both Richardson and Minshew.

Zack Moss

The Colts really needed Moss to come in and perform, just a week from Deon Jackson’s poor play against the Jaguars. The running back finished the game with 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, while adding 4 receptions for 19 yards, and suddenly the Colts’ offense does not miss Jonathan Taylor as much. Moss will have a real test on his hands against the Ravens next week though, and it remains to be seen whether Taylor will suit up for the Colts again or not.

Colts’ defensive line depth

9 players got at least one pressure against the Texans’ depleted offensive line, with Taven Bryan and Jake Martin combining for 6 on just 22 pass-rushing snaps between the two. The Colts’ defensive line depth seems much deeper this season, with contributions from everyone so far.

Losers

Mo Alie-Cox

I fully expected Mo Alie-Cox to be cut this offseason, but with Jelani Woods harmstring injury putting him on IR he had yet another chance to prove his worth, but it has not been the case so far this year. Fellow tight ends Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, and Andrew Ogletree have already made some plays this year, and they are all much younger than MAC. Alie-Cox is on the second year of a 3-year 17.5M extension, but the Colts have a potential out this offseason with $0 dead cap, and all signs point to them taking it.

Alec Pierce

Once again, Alec Pierce got less than 4 targets, as the second year wide receiver is just not getting the ball enough. While I don’t think this trend will continue throughout the season, Pierce needs to be more involved in the offense going forward.