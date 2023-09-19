Colts’ Zack Moss showed his worth in week two

The only thing that could keep Indianapolis Colts’ Zack Moss off the field on Sunday against the Houston Texans was the opponent's offense. Moss carried the ball 18 times for 88 yards and one touchdown, playing 98% of the team’s snaps.

Zack Moss almost took EVERY offensive snap in week 2 pic.twitter.com/9AhfXgwj9S — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 19, 2023

That is not a snap count you see from running backs in today’s NFL, even the uber elite of the game. Some backs are brought in for power, others for their ability to catch, some for speed or pass protection, and sometimes a change of pace is simply needed. On Sunday, Moss did it all. In addition to his 4.9 yards per carry, he added another 19 through the air and was part of an offensive unit that didn’t give up a single sack.

One doesn’t want to get caught up in speculating, but had Moss been healed from the broken arm that kept him out of action in week one, the result of that game might have been a little different. Whatever the case, the Colts weren’t looking to have a repeat of the rushing attack disaster that yielded 25 yards and produced two fumbles. No other running back on the roster, although it is getting to be slim pickings, was allowed to touch the ball.

Moss rewarded the team’s confidence in his ability by running hard and well. His presence was even more important given the fact that Anthony Richardson left the contest early with a concussion. Most teams can’t survive life without their starting quarterback and 25 rushing yards.

Luckily, the Colts have built their roster with quality backups at both positions. Signs are starting to point to Jonathan Taylor returning week five, in which Moss will be relegated to coming off the bench. Until then, expect the offense to continue to lean heavily on his ability, so much so that it may appear he is the only tailback on the roster.