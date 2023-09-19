Colts promote OG Arlington Hambright to active roster; Sign RB Trey Sermon to practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has promoted offensive guard Arlington Hambright from the team’s practice squad to the 53-man active roster, as well as signed former Philadelphia Eagles running back Trey Sermon to its taxi-man squad.

The Colts waived offensive tackle Ryan Hayes in a corresponding 53-man roster move.

Hambright has had a few stints on the Colts practice squad and spent all of this past training camp and preseason with Indianapolis.

The former 2020 7th round pick of the Chicago Bears has appeared in 9 games, making one career start. He impressed throughout the preseason for the Colts and should provide additional interior depth along their offensive line, which could certainly use more of it.

Meanwhile, Sermon was originally a 2021 third round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, where he infamously lasted just one season. The 6’0,” 215 pound running back was later claimed off of waivers before the 2022 season by the Philadelphia Eagles (where he was with new Colts head coach Shane Steichen), but was recently part of their final 53-man roster cuts with an injured designation.

During 11 career games (2 starts), Sermon has 43 carries for 186 total rushing yards (4.3 ypc. avg.) and a rushing touchdown.

He’ll look to resurrect his career with the Colts, who still figure to be without star workhorse running back Jonathan Taylor for at least two more weeks, when he’s first eligible off PUP.

Right now, Zack Moss is the clear bellcow in the interim period during Taylor’s absence after last week’s workload/performance. However, the Colts may be looking to reinforce some of the depth behind him—and Sermon could be a potential rotational/change-of-pace option, if elevated.