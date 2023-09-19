Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne headline former Colts among Pro Football HoF’s 173 ‘24 modern era nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled their 173 modern-era nominees for the Class of 2024, which included two former Indianapolis Colts finalists from last year: Dwight Freeney and Reggie Wayne, as well as pivotal franchise players such as Robert Mathis, Pat McAfee, Jeff Saturday, Bob Sanders, and even Mike Vanderjagt.

Headlining this year’s first-time nominees are former San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates and Carolina Panthers/Chicago Bears/Green Bay Packers pass rusher Julius Peppers.

The current list of 173 modern era nominees will be significantly narrowed down to 25 semifinalists in November of this year.

Fifteen modern era finalists will be presented to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee at its annual meeting to select the Class of 2024—with the class having between four to nine new members selected.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be enshrined in August of 2024.