Colts Reacts Survey Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) are coming off their first win of the 2023 regular season, but will face a tall task traveling to take on the undefeated Baltimore Ravens (2-0) (+8) in what’s always a difficult road environment at M&T Bank Stadium.

Among the biggest questions facing the Colts is whether rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who sustained a concussion after scoring his second touchdown early in the second quarter against the Houston Texans this past weekend (*and did not return), will be ready and available—as he remains in the league’s protocol.

If not, reliable veteran backup Gardner Minshew should be ready again in relief.

Unfortunately, if Richardson cannot go, NFL fans will be denied an opportunity to see two of the most athletic quarterbacks in league history square off: Richardson along with the Ravens Lamar Jackson—as both are dynamic playmakers with their elite rushing ability.

Right now, the Colts are heavy road underdogs to pull of the upset in Baltimore, but stranger things have happened on NFL game day.

Colts fans are much more confident in the future direction of the franchise compared to the dumpster fire that was the final stretch run of last year. The much anticipated arrival of Richardson—along with first-year head coach Shane Steichen, has done a lot in that regard.

But without further ado, how are we feeling ahead of Week 3, Colts fans?