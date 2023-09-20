Stampede Blue’s Week 3 NFL Game Picks

Bounceback week from the staff, with Greg Rader and Andrew Aziz back in the lead once again this season. Kudos to my friend Jared Mallott who got 12 of the 16 games last week correctly, and amazing feat.

The Colts (+ 280), probably without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson who is dealing with a concussion, open as 8-point underdogs against the Ravens (- 355), making the trip to Maryland. Just seven days from the most dominating win of the week according to “Did we really get beat that bad” (credits to @arjunmenon100 on Twitter), the Colts seemingly don’t convince the oddsmakers yet, and will have a real test on their hands against an opponent that has historically complicated us a lot. I still remember that 2021 matchup were Rodrigo Blankenship missed two easy field goals and the Colts lost in overtime despite an impressive performance by Carson Wentz. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The must-see matchups this week are first of all Chargers at Vikings, where two 0-2 teams desperately needing a win face off against each other, the spread for the game is at just one point and the staff is divided right down the middle for it. Other than that there are not many noteworthy games to watch.