Indianapolis Colts injury report: Three starters miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 3 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson missed practice today due to a concussion. Richardson sustained a concussion during the first half of the Colts game against the Texans on Sunday. Richardson was hit during his second touchdown run and subsequently hit his head off the turf causing a concussion, he was later ruled out the game. Richardson is now in the leagues concussion protocol and will have to pass through before he can return to game action.

Center Ryan Kelly missed practice today due to a concussion. Kelly sustained a concussion week 2 against the Texans and had to leave the game. It is unclear what play in which Kelly sustained a concussion. Kelly like Richardson is now in the leagues concussion protocol.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today due to a toe injury. Nelson injured his toe week 1 and his availability at practice last week was affected. Nelson did manage to play on Sunday but it appears the toe injury is still affecting his practice availability.

Cornerback Kenny Moore was limited at practice today due to a knee injury. Moore was a standout performer on Sunday against the Texans and managed to play the full game. The Colts lack a veteran presence in the cornerback room outside of Moore as he is an important figure there.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart was limited at practice today due to a foot injury. Stewart was exceptional on Sunday helping lead a defensive line that was dominant all game. The depth behind Stewart is shaky and the Colts defense can’t afford to lose Stewart for any time. Stewart will be one to monitor this week.