AFC South Roundup: Week 2

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Score this week: Lost 9-17 vs. Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence and the offense were shutdown, and nullified an amazing performance by Jacksonville’s defense, who forced three turnovers and never allowed Mahomes to get into any sort of rythm. Trevor Lawrence looked mundane, completing just over 50% of his passes, and averaged a poor 5.2 yards per attempt.

Highlight Player: Christian Kirk, 11 catches for 110 yards

While Calvin Ridley carried the Jags’ passing game in Week 1, Christian Kirk stole the spotlight in Week 2, registering 11 catches for 110 yards, with a longest catch of 45 yards.

Injury Report

Running back Travis Etienne and pass rusher Josh Allen suffer minor injuries on Sunday, questionable versus Houston.

Next week: vs. Texans

The Jags get the perfect chance for a bounceback, facing a cold Texans’ team at home. The Jaguars offense has a lot more talent than the Colts, and Indy put up 31 points of them. I also fear how C.J. Stroud is going to fare with this makeshift offensive line blocking players like Josh Allen and Travon Walker.

Tennessee Titans (1-1)

Score this week: Won 27-24 vs. Chargers

You realize the Chargers’ defense is laughably bad when they make Ryan Tannehill look like an elite quarterback. Henry added a touchdown on the ground but its been a slow start for the Titans’ star running back. Former Colts’ defensive end Denico Autry added yet another sack in what is clearly the worst mistake by Chris Ballard.

Highlight Player: Ryan Tannehill, 20/24 for 246 passing yards, two total touchdowns

Vintage Tannehill performance who took full advantage of the opportunity against the Chargers’ defense, posting his cleanest game in quite some time now and a bounceback performance after struggling in Week 1.

Injury Report

Cornerback Kristian Fulton, safety Amani Hooker, guard Peter Skoronski all questionable for the matchup at Cleveland. Otherwise no new injuries to report.

Next week: @Browns

The Browns are coming off a lucky win against the Steelers in which they lost their most valuable weapon on offense (Get well soon Nick Chubb!), so it should be a close matchup between two “pretenders” in my opinion.

Houston Texans (0-2)

Score this week: Lost 20-31 vs. Colts

Even despite the loss, the Texans have plenty of things to be happy about. First of all, C.J. Stroud definitely has the tools to become an impressive quarterback in the near future. He just needs an offensive line not made up entirely of backups and some time to develop chemistry with his young weapons and he will be allright. Other than that I am a bit worried about the Texans’ defense, as I expected them to reach another level under Demeco Ryans.

Highlight Player: Nico Collins, 7 receptions for 146 yards, one touchdown.

Colts can’t cover #1 receivers, and it showed. Nico Collins was the most explosive player on the field, recording 7 catches for 146 yards and scoring a touchdown when the game was still close.

Injury Report

Strong safety Eric Murray suffered a concussion against the Colts. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil remains questionable dealing with a knee injury.

Next week: @Jaguars

There is fair chance the Texans start their season 0-3, as they now have to make the trip to Duval to face a Jaguars team looking for revenge after losing to the Chiefs.