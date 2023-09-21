Best NFL prop bets for Colts vs Ravens Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (+7.5) travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on:

Potential Bets

First Scoring Method: Field Goal (+125)

The Ravens and Colts are in the top half of the NFL in terms of red-zone defense so I expect more field goals to be kicked versus touchdowns. If that’s the case, then this price is value at +125.

Will Mallory - Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+1400)

It may not hit, but it is value. Mallory had a couple of catches last week and the Colts are starting to use him a bit. They played him in 11 snaps last week and could see a few more this week. If he’s playing in 20% of the snaps, his chances of scoring are better than 6.66% as the odds would indicate.

Zack Moss - Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+145)

Moss has established himself as the starting running back with Jonathan Taylor out and with Evan Hull injured. Deon Jackson has been abysmal, so it’s all up to Moss to carry the load. He had a good game last week, totaling over 100 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches. The Colts might go to him again in a balanced attack so he should expect to see over 20 touches again this game, which makes him a viable candidate to see the endzone.

Same Game Parlay: Zay Flowers Anytime TD Scorer + Flowers Over 48.5 Rec Yards (+305)

Flowers will get more action with Beckham potentially out and the Colts having a weak secondary. He is one of the better receiving prospects in the league and can explode against the Colts.

What I’m Betting On

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

Thank God I’m 70% on spread picks this season otherwise this would be a disastrous start to the season! What’s even more annoying is the two other single bets from last week both hit! We are currently down 100 dollars on the year and sit at 0-2.

This week I’m going with Zack Moss to score a touchdown. He got 18 carries last week, the Colts will rely on him more in the running game if Richardson doesn’t play and I think the Colts will be able to move the ball against the Ravens so they’ll have chances to score.

