Giants at Niners Week 3 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

On a week filled with supposedly lopsided games, we open up with one, as the Giants (+ 380) make the trip all the way to the other coast to visit the 49ers (- 500) in San Francisco. I already think Thursday Night Football games are bad for the players, but imagine on top of having just 3 days rest having to make the 6 and a half hour plane flight, just not ideal. That might also be taken into account as to why the Niners are 10.5-point favourites thus far. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants needed one of their biggest comebacks in franchise history to beat the Cardinals at home, and they lost star running back Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury in the process of doing so. This team is not looking nearly as polished and cohesive as expected, and they could be in for a rude awakening this year.

The Niners beat the Rams by just seven points because of a last second field goal by the Rams, which was a particular choice to say the least. McCaffrey is still a beast, Purdy is keeping a talented offense afloat so far, and that defense is still among the best units in the NFL, and they are probably licking their chops at the chance to tee off against Daniel Jones without Saquon in the backfield.

