Colts re-sign OG Dakoda Shepley to the practice squad among roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has re-signed offensive guard Dakoda Shepley to the team’s practice squad and placed cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart on the practice squad injured list in a corresponding roster move.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets (and a former CFL 5th overall pick) back in 2018, the 6’5,” 317 pound Shepley has also had stints with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Dallas Cowboys before recently joining the Colts organization.

He spent all of training camp and preseason with the Colts, but was part of the team’s final 53-man roster cuts this year.

He has appeared in 13 career games during his 3-year NFL career and has experience at both offensive tackle and center, but the Colts list him positionally as a guard.

The Colts have been busy at offensive guard recently, having elevated Arlington Hambright to the active roster and also signed veteran Ike Boettger to their taxi-man squad.

Shepley should provide additional interior offensive line depth, replacing Hambright’s spot on the team’s practice squad going forward.