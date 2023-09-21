Report: Colts rookie RB Evan Hull to miss remainder of season with torn meniscus

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Indianapolis Colts rookie running back Evan Hull, who’s currently on injured reserve, will miss the remainder of the 2023 season with a torn meniscus:

Source: #Colts rookie RB Evan Hull, who was placed on IR, will miss the remainder of the season with a torn meniscus.



Indy was impressed with Hull when he was on the field, and has high hopes for him in the future. pic.twitter.com/sydF6keCKu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 21, 2023

The rookie 5th round pick out of Northwestern was poised to initially be featured at least in a change-of-pace role as a pass catching back, but unfortunately, he sees his season cut significantly short.

Hull finished his debut campaign with just one carry for a yard, as well as one reception for 6 yards after suffering the season-ending injury during Week 1. He was placed on injured reserve and was initially expected to miss “some time.”

The hits have come for the Colts backfield this year, as Taylor remains on PUP with an injured ankle designation. However, the team did get Zack Moss (forearm) back last week, who was solely featured in the team’s rushing attack—and provided a big boost with his physical, hard-nosed running style.

Hull will look to fully recover and rejoin an Indy backfield in 2024 where Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, and Deon Jackson are all slated to become free agents following this season.

If Hull can successfully bounce back, there’s both an opportunity for a rotational role again and perhaps most importantly, stick on the team’s final 53-man roster. He certainly showed some promise as a third down running back both in preseason and training camp.