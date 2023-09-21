Indianapolis Colts injury report: QB Richardson and C Kelly miss back to back practices

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 3 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Center Ryan Kelly missed practice again today with a concussion. Kelly missing back to back practices does not bode well for his availability for Sunday. If Kelly is unable to play on Sunday the expect second year center Wesley French to get the start. French filled in for Kelly on Sunday when he exited the game.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson missed back to back practices with a concussion. Richarsaon’s availability for Sunday is looking very doubtful unless he can quickly pass through the concussion protocol before Sunday’s game. If Richardson is unable to go then expect veteran backup Gardner Minshew to get the start in his place.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice for the second time this week today due to a toe injury. Nelson has been dealing with a toe injury that he sustained in week 1. The toe injury limited him in practice last week too but he managed to play. If Nelson is unable to play then expect Josh Sills to get the start in his place.

Kenny Moore missed practice today due to a knee injury. Moore was limited yesterday but appears to have regressed in his recovery. Moore is beginning to look like he may not be available for Sunday. If Moore is unable to play then expect either veteran Tony Brown or rookie Jaylon Jones to start in his place.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart was limited again today due to a foot injury. Stewart appears to be struggling with the foot injury and it could throw his status for Sunday up in the air. The depth behind Stewart is thin at best but the next in line to start would be second year defensive tackle Eric Johnson.