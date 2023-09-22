Report: QB Gardner Minshew in line to start for Colts vs. Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to start veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport.

No practice once again for #Colts QB Anthony Richardson (concussion protocol). Gardner Minshew will start for Indy. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2023

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson remains out with a concussion and did not practice on Friday, marking the third straight day without practice for the rookie. With Richardson now expected to be out, it’ll be the first time in his career he’s missed a game in the NFL.

Richardson is optimistic about the possibility of being able to return in Week 4 when the Colts play the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler also reports that the team has been ‘deliberate and cautious’ regarding Richardson’s health, so it makes sense why they wouldn’t want to rush him back for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

With Gardner Minshew in line to start for #Colts this week, Anthony Richardson (concussion protocol) is optimistic about a Week 4 return, assuming the protocol goes as planned, per source. Team has been deliberate and cautious with prized QB this week — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 22, 2023

Minshew stepped in for Richardson in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, and Indianapolis’ offense didn’t miss a beat, as the veteran helped guide the Colts to a 31-20 victory while completing 19-of-23 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Now, with Richardson still in concussion protocol and not practicing for three straight days, it seems more likely than not that the veteran Minshew will start in the rookie’s absence in the Colts’ first road matchup of the season against Baltimore.