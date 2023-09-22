Colts Reacts Survey Results Week 3

The Week 3 survey results are in(!) ahead of the Indianapolis Colts (1-1) early road matchup against the undefeated Baltimore Ravens (2-0) (-8).

After picking up their first win of the season, and against a divisional opponent to boot, a whopping 91% of Colts fans are confident that the franchise is headed in the right direction:

This is a far cry from how the Horseshoe faithful felt to end the misery that was last season—and the much anticipated offseason arrivals of both rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and new head coach Shane Steichen are likely big reasons why. It’s only been two games, but the pairing has already shown a lot of initial promise and potential together.

Speaking of Richardson, only 32% of Colts fans believe that he will clear the league’s concussion protocol in time for game day—and it looks like the majority rules here:

After missing three consecutive team practices, and remaining in the league’s concussion protocol as of Friday afternoon, all signs point to veteran backup Gardner Minshew getting the start in relief of Richardson for this week’s tough road matchup against the Ravens (Update: Richardson has officially been ruled out for Sunday).

In my opinion, it’s the right decision, with Richardson having no practice time and starting center Ryan Kelly also expected to be held out with a concussion (Update: Ryan Kelly has also been officially declared out with a concussion). This season is all about Richardson’s growth and development. Rushing him back against a stingy Ravens defense could cause him to take two steps back, instead of just giving him an extra week to recover.

Colts fans were just about as confident in their team’s ability to win in Baltimore, coming in at just 31% hopeful that their team can be true road warriors this week:

Even if Richardson would play, the Ravens would still be heavily favored in this one.

That being said, anything can happen on any given Sunday in the NFL—as stranger things have happened.