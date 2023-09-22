Indianapolis Colts injury report: QB Richardson and C Kelly OUT while three starters are QUESTIONABLE

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 3 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Ravens. Richardson missed practice all week due to a concussion he sustained against the Texans and was unable to pass through the leagues concussion protocol. With Richardson out veteran back up Gardner Minshew will get the start in Sunday.

Center Ryan Kelly has been ruled OUT for Sundays game against the Ravens. Kelly also missed practice all week due to a concussion he sustained against the Texans and was unable to pass through the leagues concussion protocol. With Kelly out second year center Wesley French will get the start in Sunday.

Guard Quenton Nelson is QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Ravens. Nelson has been dealing with a nagging toe injury he sustained week 1. Nelson did manage a full practice today so has a real shot to play Sunday as his practice availability was similar last week and he managed to play week 2. If Nelson is unable to play then veteran guard Josh Sills will likely replace him on an offensive line already down a veteran starter.

Cornerback Kenny Moore is QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Ravens. Moore has been dealing with knee injury that has limited him this week at practice. If Moore is unable to play then it could be veteran corner Tony Brown or rookie corner Jaylon Jones that replaces him in the starting line up. Moore would be a huge miss for a defense trying to shut down Lamar Jackson’s receiving options.

Cornerback Dallis Flowers is QUESTIONABLE for Sundays game against the Ravens. Flowers injured his knee at practice today which limited his participation. If Flowers is unable to play it could pave the way for rookie Juju Brents to make his season debut. Brents has been a healthy inactive the first two weeks of the season but could get the start in place of Flowers.