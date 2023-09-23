Indianapolis Colts Week 3: Battling the Ravens and Defying the Odds

Previewing the Colts vs. Ravens Showdown
- Recent History: The last time these two teams clashed, the Ravens managed to pull off a victory after a 16-point fourth-quarter comeback, ending in a 31-25 overtime win. Jonathan Taylor delivered a fantastic performance, scoring twice. But the Ravens had Lamar Jackson’s 442-yard, 4-touchdown game to thank for their win.
- Injury Update: Key players for both teams are sidelined due to injuries. The Colts will be missing Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly, while the Ravens are without multiple players, including receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Justice Hill. Given the absence of some major players, this game is shaping up to be unpredictable.
- Quarterback Dynamics: With Richardson out due to a concussion, Gardner Minshew is expected to step up for the Colts. He’s not new to pressure, having already started in 24 games throughout his career. The change in QB might demand a revised game plan, but Minshew’s traditional pocket-passing style might be the key to unlocking the Ravens’ secondary.
- Defensive Strengths: Both teams boast formidable run defenses. Given this, both teams may rely more on passing. The Colts must be wary of Jackson’s dual-threat capabilities in the air and on the ground.
Gambling Lines: The Odds and Insights
- Moneyline: Baltimore enters as the favorites with a moneyline of -345. Still, considering our recent victory against the Texans, the Colts might offer some surprises.
- Point Spread: Currently, DraftKings Sportsbook favors Baltimore by 8 points. A significant number, considering that NFL games rarely end with 8 or 9-point differences.
- Over/Under: Set at 44 points, the Under seems like the more favorable choice, weather depending. As we’ve covered previously, wet conditions may impact the game, making winning in the trenches a primary focus. It could keep the scoring down, or the weather may not have an impact at all. If so, both defenses are better versus the run and so the passing game could impact the outcome. It’s a tough one to predict with weather factoring as an unknown.
- Player Prop: For those looking at individual performances, Lamar Jackson exceeding 228.5 passing yards is a popular bet. Considering the Colts’ secondary performance against rookie C.J. Stroud, Jackson might have a field day.
