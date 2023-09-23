Report: Colts release RB Deon Jackson, add RB Trey Sermon to active roster from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts released running back Deon Jackson and added running back Trey Sermon to the active roster from the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport.

Jackson originally signed with Indianapolis in May of 2021 after going undrafted and spent the entirety of his career with the team. During his time with the Colts, Jackson appeared in 27 games (three starts) and rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jackson got the start and didn’t perform like the team would’ve hoped, rushing for only 14 yards on 13 attempts, an average of just 1.1 yards per carry. Jackson had two costly fumbles as well, and his performance led Indianapolis to sign former Philadelphia Eagles running back Trey Sermon to their practice squad not long after.

With Jackson’s release, Indianapolis also activated recently signed running back Trey Sermon to their active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sermon, a former third-round pick of the San Francsico 49ers, has experience playing for Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen and will now likely help carry the load at running back with veteran Zack Moss. Moss had 88 rushing yards on 18 attempts and a touchdown for the Colts in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.