Week 3 Opposing QB: An analysis of Lamar Jackson

Thanks to the nflFastR project and NFL NextGen Stats for the timely sources of data.

For those of you new to this, I will publish key QB stats each week judging how well the Colts passing game performed. Yes, O-Line, receivers, and play-calling impact these numbers but they are primarily QB measures. I will probably modify the charts throughout the season. ﻿Commentary will be brief but feel free to let me know in the comments that stats aren’t everything. (click charts for larger view)

NOTE: All references to rankings are of the top 32 QBs by dropbacks through the current week.

DASHBOARD

opd , edp , arsr , pr% , ttt , adot , ay/c , sck% , scr% , ta% , aa% , aay , cmp% , cpoe , yac , yacoe , ypa , ny/d , 1st% , td% , to% , epa/d , psr

In the first 2 games of the season, Lamar has not been pressured much, partly because he has been getting rid of the ball quickly (27th pr%, 27th ttt)

Despite the quick throws, he has about average depth on his passes and above average depth on completions (17th adot, 15th ay/c)

His accuracy has been good, but his receivers have not capitalized on that with extra YAC (5th cpoe, 28th yacoe).

He abandons the pass a lot even though he hasn’t been pressured much (5th aa%). However, due to his mobility, they are primarily scrambles and not sacks, so his abandoned yardage is good, which keeps his overall yardage efficiency high (20th sck%, 1st scr%, 4th aay, 10th ny/d)

He moves the ball well with his arm and legs, but he hasn’t turned that into a lot of TDs (7th 1st%, 21st td%)

He turns the ball over more than the average QB, which limits his epa efficiency (11th to%, 15th epa/d). However, his rate of success is very good (5th psr).

HOW WELL?

In general, he has been trending better in the main QB efficiency numbers.

HOW FAR?

No real trend in throwing distance.

TO WHO?

Mark Andrews gets the most targets but Agholor and Flowers have been getting the yards.

HOW ACCURATE?

His accuracy has been outstanding in the first 2 weeks and much better than in 2022.

HOW FAST?

It appears that he has been trending towards quicker throws.

TO WHERE?

He has the most success on the left side of the field, even though he favors the right.