Colts vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Matchup:

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) travel to take on the undefeated Baltimore Ravens (2-0). The Colts already know the team will be short-handed offensively, as both starting rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and former Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly are out with concussions. Once again, that means veteran backup Gardner Minshew will be called upon in relief of Richardson for the third consecutive game—only this time as a starter. Meanwhile, Wesley French will get the start at center, replacing Kelly.

The Ravens are led by dynamic starting quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, who stresses defenses out with both his arm and legs. While this defense isn’t the Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Haloti Ngata vaunted group of years past, it is a blitz-happy unit, that features a lot of speed and playmaking at the 2nd level at linebacker with both Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen.

Injury Report:

Ravens: WR Odell Beckham Jr - Out (Ankle); RB Justice Hill - Out (Foot); CB Marlon Humphrey - Out (Foot); C Tyler Linderbaum - Out (Ankle); LB Odafe Oweh - Out (Ankle); OT Ronnie Staley - Out (Knee); and FS Marcus Williams - Out (Pectoral).

Colts: C Ryan Kelly - Out (Concussion); OG Quenton Nelson - Questionable (Toe); QB Anthony Richardson - Out (Concussion); CB Kenny Moore II - Questionable (Knee); CB Dallis Flowers - Questionable (ankle).

The Details:

Location: M&T Bank Stadium

Time: 1 PM EST

Playing surface: Natural grass

Weather forecast: 68 degrees, Heavy rain

Matchup history: 10-7-0 Colts

Odds: Ravens (-8) via DraftKings

Head Official: Clete Blakeman

Television broadcast: CBS

Colts radio broadcast: Matt Taylor is joined by Rick Venturi and Larra Overton on 93.5 FM; 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM and on Colts Radio Network affiliates. (Colts Radio Affiliates | Indianapolis Colts -colts.com)

https://www.colts.com/audio/in-season-schedule

SiriusXM broadcast: SiriusXM Channel 813

