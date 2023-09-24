Week 3 Colts vs. Ravens Game Thread

The Indianapolis Colts travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens for their week 3 game, Sunday at 1 PM EST.

Last week our Colts dominated the Houston Texans and finished the game on top 31-20. Two weeks ago these Ravens also played the Texans and had a similar result with Baltimore winning it 25-9.

For the second week in a row a Colts opponent is badly weakened by injury:

So while the Ravens are a better team than the Texans, they’re far from being at full strength. It will be interesting to see if Shane Steichen can take advantage of the Ravens holes with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson missing today’s game with a concussion. Gardner Minshew will get the start in his place and will do his best to lead the offense against a good Ravens defense.

Another concern coming into this game was the weather. Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall earlier this week and dumped buckets of rain on the East Coast. There was concern that it might impact the game but according to weather.com there’s less than a 50% chance of rain in the area for the entirety of the game.

That’s not to say there won’t be any rain, but the initial concerns of monsoon like conditions seem safe to put to bed. No fun or otherwise sloppy weather today, so sorry if you were looking forward to that.

The Ravens are heavy favorites but there’s a reason they play the games. No matter what happens, try to have a good time, there are only 15 more weeks of regular season football left this year!

This is your week three open thread so hang out here, chat, celebrate, commiserate, and argue in the comments! Go wild (within reason)!