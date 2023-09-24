Colts’ injury report, Week 3: Darrell Baker Jr., Isaiah Land, Ryan Kelly among those inactive vs. Ravens

The Indianapolis Colts released their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Among those inactive include defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore, cornerback Darrell Baker Jr., guard Arlington Hambright, center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Isaiah Land, tight end Will Mallory and quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Both Kelly and Richardson remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol and were ruled out by Colts head coach Shane Steichen after Friday’s practice. Wesley French and Gardner Minshew will start in place of both Kelly and Richardson, respectively.

Both tight end Will Mallory and cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. are healthy scratches. Drew Ogletree, who cleared concussion protocol last Sunday, will likely be back in the starting lineup against Baltimore. Baker Jr., meanwhile, appears to have been benched after struggling in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. Rookies JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones, both of whom have been inactive in each of the last two weeks, will likely make their season debuts Sunday.

Guard Arlington Hambright was brought up in the event that Quenton Nelson (toe) couldn’t go. With Hambright listed as inactive, Nelson is officially active and good to go.

The Colts will be looking to capture their second win of the season and improve to 2-1. Baltimore, meanwhile, looks to extend their winning streak to three straight and improve to 3-0.