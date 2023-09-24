Colts' kicker, Matt Gay, had one heck of a day

The Indianapolis Colts had no business winning this game. They were underdogs heading into the spooky confines of M&T Bank Stadium, what with its ravens and gravestones littered throughout. All the experts backed the birds and for good reason. They just so happened to be the better team on paper.

It took the heroic leg of the Colts’ newly acquired placekicker to will the team to victory in what turned out to be a low scoring slugfest. The Colts managed to make just enough plays to squeak by in the end with their kicker having a historic outing. The hero in question was Adam Vinatieri, and the year was 2007.

Fast forward and the Colts found themselves in an identical situation. The faces and names have changed, but the outcome was the same. Matt Gay set a record for four field goals over 50 yards in a game. Just like Vinatieri, Gay was “money”, as the Colts needed every last point to beat the Ravens in overtime.

Colts K Matt Gay just became the first kicker in history to make four 50-plus field goals in one game. Makes a 53-yard game-winner to beat the Ravens in OT on the road.



Chris Ballard was panned by many when his biggest free agent signing in the offseason was a kicker for a record setting contract of 22 million. Many bemoaned the fact that he should have done more and why throw all that money at a kicker. Yes, the team has other holes, and I cannot defend Ballard’s lackadaisical attitude towards free agency. At the time, I had no problem with the contract, and after today’s game, I am even better with it.

Gay set a record today. Set. A. Record. That means it doesn’t happen every day. The NFL has been around a minute, and he was the first one to make four 50-plus field goals in a single game. On top of that, while it wasn’t the monsoon we were promised, the field was wet, and the ball was slick. He didn’t kick these in a dome, but instead, he did it in inclement weather outside.

No one knows what the future holds for the team this year and beyond but being 2-1 in week three feels pretty good. Having a kicker who doesn’t need the offense to reach the 25 yard line to have a shot of him converting, feels pretty good too.