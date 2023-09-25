Colts-Rams odds: Colts return home as 1-point favorites

The Indianapolis Colts return to the friendly confines of Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams (current odds will be reflected after the Rams play on MNF) in week four. The two teams last met in Indianapolis in September of 2021 with the Rams taking the victory. The Colts are winless in their last three against the Rams, whether it be the Saint Louis or the Los Angeles version. DraftKings Sportsbook sees this one going either way but is currently giving the Colts the edge.

The Colts are -110 on the money line with the over/under at 45.

The Colts have this edge because of their incredibly impressive performance against the Baltimore Ravens. The game was a tight affair and was rather wacky what with all the long field goals, controversial no-calls, a rare miss by one of the best kickers of all time, and blown opportunities by both squads to convert on fourth down in overtime. Gardner Minshew once again showed why he was brought into the fold this offseason, and Zack Moss continued to show his worth. A historic day from Matt Gay was just enough to leave Baltimore with the win.

Meanwhile, the Rams don’t play until tonight against the beat up Cincinnati Bengals in which Joe Burrow is officially listed as questionable. A victory against the Bengals, especially if Burrow is able to go, will have an impact on the line against the Colts. The Rams last game came against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers. The Rams held their own and even led 17-10 late in the second quarter. They couldn’t keep pace, with Matthew Stafford throwing a whopping 55 times, as the 49ers pulled away.

The Colts defense will be tested again, this time by a Sean McVay offense, but if the first three weeks are any indication, they will be ready. I expect the defensive line will get after Stafford and will force him into a few errant passes. With the return of Anthony Richardson, Colts fans will look for their team to take the win at home.