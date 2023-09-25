Eagles at Buccaneers/Rams at Bengals Week 3 NFL picks and predictions

Yet again, we have another double-header on our hands with the Eagles (-218) visiting the Bucs (+ 180) and the Rams (+ 130) visiting the Bengals (- 155). Close lines on these ones with 5-point and 3-point spreads respectively, in what is going to be the end of a very entertaining Week 3 of NFL football. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Eagles are coming off a Thursday Night Football win against the Vikings at home, on a game where the running game carried the load for the offense, and the defense did just enough against a scorching Kirk Cousins to secure the win.

The Bucs just beat the worst team in the NFL (not the Broncos, the Bears) 27-17 led by star wide receiver Mike Evans and a pick-six by edge rusher Shaq Barrett. This team does not look as bad as expected, and the way things are looking, they could run away with their division.

The Rams lost against the 49ers in a game that was surprisingly competitive. Puka Nacua looks like the second coming of Cooper Kupp, Tutu Atwell is also looking dynamic, and Kyren Williams had two touchdowns. The run defense still looks shoddy, allowing over 150 yards and 3 touchdowns, but this team is not as bad as everyone made them out to be, and Stafford is still a decent NFL quarterback.

The Bengals also lost last week, against another divisional rival in their case. Burrow is not looking good as that high-powered offense is sputtering to start the season. An 0-3 start would be drastic for a team in a division where every other team has a winning record thus far.

The entire staff is going with the Eagles against the Bucs, but Chris Shepherd and Jon Spradley are surprisingly going with the Rams over the Bengals.

