Colts re-sign CB Chris Lammons to practice squad; Work out two other DBs on Monday

The Indianapolis Colts announced that after waiving cornerback Chris Lammons, who was reinstated from a three game suspension, that it has re-signed him to its practice squad.

Lammons was suspended three games to start the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following an alleged incident in Las Vegas during February of 202 —in which New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was also involved.

Signed by the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Lammons has also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs (*where he was a Super Bowl LIV Champion), and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 5’9,” 194 pound cornerback has appeared in 42 career games, recording 26 tackles (14 solo), an interception, 3 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

He’s well regarded for his special teams prowess, so if he eventually is elevated to the Colts active 53-man roster, it’ll likely because of his impact ability to contribute there.

Meanwhile, per KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the Colts also worked out former Carolina Panthers cornerback Mark Milton and Dallas Cowboys safety Tyler Coyle:

#Colts worked out Mark Milton and Tyler Coyle — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 25, 2023

The Colts are obviously kicking the tires on some additional depth in their secondary, at both cornerback and safety. There’s no word on any recent injuries, so the team may just be doing their due diligence for insurance purposes down the road or for the practice squad.