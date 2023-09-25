Colts’ snap counts: Week 3 vs. Ravens

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts improved to 2-1 with a 22-19 road win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s a look at some of the snap counts from Sunday’s game and what stood out most offensively and defensively from the playing time Indy’s players received throughout the roster.

Some #Colts snap notes:



WRs:



-Michael Pittman Jr.: 84-of-84, 11 targets, 9 catches

-Alec Pierce 81 snaps, 7 targets, 3 catches

-Josh Downs 67 snaps, 12 targets, 8 catches



RBs:



-Zack Moss: 64 snaps, 30 carries

-Trey Sermon: 18 snaps, 5 carries — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) September 25, 2023

Key contributors for Colts’ offense:

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. played extremely well Sunday, hauling in nine catches on 11 targets for 77 yards, including a really nice 34-yard reception in overtime. Rookie Josh Downs also made some key plays with eight receptions for 57 yards on 12 targets.

For a second straight week, running back Zack Moss had another great performance for Indianapolis, rushing for 122 yards on 30 carries. Moss also had two receptions for 23 yards and the Colts’ only touchdown of the afternoon through the air.

Rookie JuJu Brents played 53-of-72 defensive snaps in his NFL debut as CB3.



LB snaps:



-Zaire Franklin: 72-of-72 snaps, 15 tackles

-Shaquille Leonard: 50 snaps, 7 tackles

-E.J. Speed: 36 snaps, 4 tackles — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) September 25, 2023

Key contributors for Colts’ defense:

Indianapolis’ linebackers continue to make key plays, including Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed. Franklin played every single defensive snap for the Colts Sunday and recorded 15 tackles (11 solo), one sack and one tackle for loss. Speed recorded four tackles, including a key tackle for loss that stalled a promising looking drive from Baltimore.

Credit should also be given to Indianapolis’ defensive line, who didn’t make things easy for Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Colts’ defensive front sacked Jackson four times and recorded four quarterback hits as well.

The Colts’ secondary, which is amongst the youngest in the NFL, wasn’t perfect Sunday. But rookie cornerback JuJu Brents forced a key fumble that stalled a drive where Baltimore was primed to potentially go up by two scores early on. Brents made some impressive plays in coverage and recorded four tackles as well.