Report: Colts worked out veteran RB Ronald Jones on Tuesday

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Indianapolis Colts worked out former Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones on Tuesday:

Colts: RB Ronald Jones

Of course, the 2018 second round pick is most known for his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played from 2018-21. He also spent time with the Kansas City organization during 2022.

The 6’0,” 218 pound running back has 505 carries for 2,244 rushing yards (4.4 ypc. avg.) and 19 rushing touchdowns during 61 career games (25 starts).

In 6 games (2 starts) with the Chiefs last year, Jones has 17 carries for 70 total rushing yards (4.1 ypc. avg.) and a rushing touchdown.

It’s interesting that the Colts are working out the recently released Jones, who was recently reinstated following a two game suspension to begin the 2023 season.

Zack Moss continues to be a bellcow during the interim period with veteran Trey Sermon as the new change-of-pace back behind him. Colts star workhorse Jonathan Taylor is eligible to be activated off of PUP following this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts aren’t desperate for a veteran running back like they were just a few weeks ago.

That being said, it’s no guarantee that Taylor actually returns to the Colts at this juncture, and/or perhaps the team is looking to add more experienced depth.