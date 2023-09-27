Stampede Blue’s Week 4 NFL Game Picks

Once again, another solid week for the staff regarding the game picks, as most of us are in positive territory right now, with Andrew Aziz and Greg Rader still in the lead with an impressive 30-18 record.

The Colts (- 115) open the week as one-point favourites, despite putting up an impressive win away from home and facing the struggling Rams (- 105). After watching the full Rams vs. Bengals game I simply do not understand such a short line. The Colts’ trenches look so much better than the Rams’, and Los Angeles is going to be on a short week of rest, playing two consecutive away games involving a lot of time on the air. I really like the Colts’ chances of going 3-1 this week, and so does the rest of the staff, with the majority going with the team. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other matchups to watch include Vikings at Panthers, as two 0-3 teams who desperately want to avoid falling to 0-4 face off. Bills at Dolphins should also be an entertaining matchup, as not only two explosive offenses face off but it is also an AFC East divisional matchup. Other than that, the two worst teams in the NFL (Broncos & Bears) will also square up this weekend, and whoever loses might be forced to fire their head coach.