Report: Colts QB Anthony Richardson progressing in protocol; Expected to take normal practice reps

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport (per head coach Shane Steichen), Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is progressing through the league’s concussion protocol and is expected to take his routine practice reps on Wednesday:

A good sign that #Colts QB Anthony Richardson is progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol: He'll take his normal reps today in practice, per coach Shane Steichen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2023

Of course, Richardson missed last weekend’s upset victory against the Baltimore Ravens, as he remained in the league’s concussion protocol—along with starting center Ryan Kelly.

That being said, Richardson was optimistic over the weekend that he’d be ready in time for the team’s Week 4 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his absence, the Colts remain in pretty good hands with veteran Gardner Minshew, who remains one of the league’s best backups. While Minshew wasn’t perfect this past Sunday, he allowed Indianapolis to hang around and placed them in position to win the game late—and steal one on the road against a tough opponent. He gives them a fighter’s chance to win against almost anyone right now—which is all you can ask for from your backup QB.

His playing style is much different than Richardson, as Minshew relies on his accuracy and quick release, while Richardson features a bigger arm and rushing ability with his legs.

There’s no quarterback controversy in Indianapolis going forward though, as Richardson remains the team’s franchise quarterback—and while he may not be as consistently efficient, places greater strain on opposing defenses given how dynamic he is out there.

He’ll hopefully be a welcome return this Sunday against the Rams—if he continues to progress in his recovery from a concussion suffered in Week 2.