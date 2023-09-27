Indianapolis Colts injury report: G Nelson and DT Buckner both miss practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Wednesday injury report for Week 4 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice today with a toe injury. Nelson has been dealing with a toe injury which he sustained in the week 1 against the Jaguars. Nelson has missed practice time each week since week 1 but has yet to miss any game time.

Defensive tackle Deforest Buckner missed practice today with a groin injury. Buckner appears to have picked up a groin injury in the overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens in week 3. The Colts depth behind Buckner is thin so he will be one to keep a close eye on this week.

Cornerback Dallis Flowers was a full participant at practice today. Flowers missed practice on Friday but played in the game Sunday with no appearance of issues.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was a full participant at practice today. Richardson missed last weeks game against the Ravens with a concussion. With Richardson practicing fully it looks as though he is passing through the concussion protocol well this week. As quarterbacks wear a red jersey in practice anyways it is difficult to know just what stage he is at in the concussion protocol.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant at practice today. Like Richardson, Kelly also missed last weeks game due to a concussion. He was seen at practice wearing a red non-contact jersey at practice today which shows he is edging closer to passing fully through the concussion protocol.