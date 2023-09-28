Best NFL prop bets for Rams vs Colts Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (-1) are at home to face the visiting Los Angeles Rams at 1pm ET on Sunday. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

Potential Bets

Zack Moss Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-130)

Moss has become the bellcow of the Colts and I expect more of the same in this game against the Rams. More details in the next section.

Kyren Williams Under 58.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

The Colts have an incredibly stout front 7 that have stifled running games so far this season. Williams has had a good start, but I expect the Colts to keep him to around 3.5 yards per carry on 15 carries so that should keep him below 58.5 yards.

Michael Pittman Over 5.5 catches (-120)

Pittman has hit over 5.5 catches by a mile in each of the first three games and even though he has a step up in competition against Akhello Witherspoon, he should still hit that number since many of his catches are quick hitters and screens.

Same Game Parlay: Anthony Richardson to Score TD and Colts to Win (+215)

The Colts love to use Richardson in the red-zone and I expect them to keep using him even with his concussion. The combo of him to score and Colts to win is very juicy at over 3-1 since the Colts are 50/50 to win the game. If they were to win, there’s a decent chance Richardson is scoring.

What I’m Betting On

Each week I’ll be putting $50 on one of the prop bets and we’ll see how I do throughout the season.

Last week we finally hit on our first bet of the year, going with Zack Moss anytime touchdown. So after three weeks, we are down $27.50.

Moss has 48 carries over the last two weeks and has been performing amongst the best running backs in the NFL over that span. The Colts have no reason not to feed him again, especially considering Jackson is gone now. I expect the over to hit again.

