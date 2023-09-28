AFC South Roundup: Week 3

Houston Texans (1-2)

Score this Week: Won 37-17 @Jaguars

Unexpected win for the Texans, who manhandled the Jaguars in Duval. C.J. Stroud had his best game as a pro, while Tank Dell posted nearly 150 receiving yards and a touchdown. I don’t expect Houston to keep on replicating this sort of performances, but it was nice watching them take out a divisional rival away from home, and a great first win for head coach Demeco Ryans.

Highlight Player: C.J. Stroud - 20/30, 280 passing yards, 2 touchdowns

Clean performance from the Texans’ quarterback, who looks better every single week. As much as it pains me to say it looks like they finally found their franchise quarterback after years of looking. On the brightside, the Stroud vs. Richardson matchups will be fun to watch.

Injury Report

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil, linebacker Denzel Perryman, tackle Josh Jones, did not practice on Wednesday. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin, guard Shaq Mason, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, safety Jalen Pitre limited practice.

Looking Ahead: vs. Steelers

This game might be surprisingly entertaining, but I would not get my hopes up for it. Will the Texans come crumbling down to reality or will they manage to start a winning streak against the overachieving Steelers.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

Score this Week: Lost 17-37 vs. Texans

Ugly, ugly loss for the Jaguars. I was expecting them to be much more competent, especially after a loss like they suffered against the Chiefs. The Jaguars missed the perfect chance for a bounceback, and have a tough schedule coming up.

Highlight Player: Vacant

Injury Report

Tackle Anton Harrison, edge rusher Josh Allen, defensive back Andrew Wingard limited practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Zay Jones did not practice. Linebacker Devin Lloyd ruled out, expected to return Week 6.

Looking Ahead: vs. Falcons

Perfect chance for the Jaguars to bounce back against a Falcons’ team that is just not talented enough to compete.

Tennessee Titans (1-2)

Score this Week: Lost 3-27 @Browns

Derrick Henry has 51 carries for 163 yards and just one touchdown, that is probably all you need to know about how the Titans’ season is going. The defense is suffering from something the Colts know all too well from last year: lack of complementary football. Just 6 first downs on the entire game is laughable.

Highlight Player: Denico Autry - one sack, four pressures

I love Chris Ballard, and no-one is exempt from mistakes, but letting Autry go sure was a bad one. At 33 years of age, the pass-rusher just continues getting to the quarterback.

Injury Report

Guard Peter Skoronski, cornerback Elijah Molden, defensive tackle Teair Tart, did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Treylon Burks limited practice.

Looking Ahead: vs. Bengals

The Titans have yet another tough AFC North matchup on their hands against the Bengals. Cincy’s offense is not as dangerous as I though it would be (I really regret drafting Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins...) but they are still a dangerous team to face.