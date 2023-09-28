Lions at Packers Week 4 NFL 2023 TNF picks, predictions

We return with another divisional matchup on our hands, and a fairly close one, with the Lions (- 130) visiting the Packers (+ 110) at Lambeau Field. With the spread currently at just two points it is safe to say this is expected to be a close game, with Jordan Love facing off against Jared Goff on a duel between two reedemed quarterbacks, though Love needs a way bigger sample size to be sure of that. For updated lines visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Lions just took down the Atlanta Falcons led by a dominant performance from the defense and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. The defense held Atlanta to just 183 total net yards and 6 points.

The Packers barely beat the New Orleans Saints, with a valiant 4th quarter comeback led by quarterback Jordan Love. Tight end Jimmy Graham scored a touchdown against them, remember him?

Everyone except Greg Rader and Brett Mock are going with the Lions on this one, expecting Detroit to establish themselves as the dominant team of the NFC North.