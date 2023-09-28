Indianapolis Colts injury report: QB Richardson and C Kelly full practice

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Thursday injury report for Week 4 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner missed practice again today with a groin injury. Buckner has now missed back to back to practices this week. It could be the team managing his body in the early weeks of the year but two missed practices doesn’t bode well for his availability for Sunday. If Buckner isn’t available then expect Taven Bryan to replace him in the starting line up.

Guard Quenton Nelson missed practice again today with a toe injury. Similar to Buckner the team could be trying to manage Nelson’s body in the early season but missing back to back practices doesn’t look good for Sunday. If Nelson is unavailable for Sunday then expect Josh Sills to get the start.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson was a full participant at practice today. Richardson is recovering from a concussion which caused him to missed last weeks game against the Ravens. Richardson is progressing well through the concussion protocol and looks to be available for Sunday once he passes the final stage.

Center Ryan Kelly was a full participant at practice today. Kelly is also recovering from a concussion which caused him to also miss last weeks game against the Ravens. Kelly has progressed well through concussion protocol and looks to also be available for Sunday once he passes the final stage.