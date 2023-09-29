Colts Reacts Survey Results for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts’ (2-1) faithful have spoken ahead of the team’s Week 4 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (1-2) (-1).

Despite many thinking the Colts were in a clear rebuild, although more of a short-term one in my opinion, Indianapolis has so far exceeded expectations—especially following an upset victory against a tough Baltimore Ravens squad on the road.

What that momentum, and the Colts having their first win streak of the season, 95% of Colts fans feel like the franchise is headed in the right direction:

Not to beat a dead horse—which was the team to end last year, but it’s a far cry from where things landed over a season ago.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and new head coach Shane Steichen are presumably big reasons why, as the team feels different this year, and for the better.

That same 95% believes that the Colts will beat the Rams this weekend at home, and given how both teams are playing right now, I’ll take the Colts too:

Now, for this last question... and make no mistake about it, there is no actual quarterback controversy in Indianapolis—as this as posed for mere curiosity.

But... a staggering 91% of Colts fans believe that the rookie Richardson should resume starting duties, assuming he’s fully healthy and cleared the protocol, this weekend.

I think that vast majority of Horseshoe fans are right too.

While he may not be as efficient statistically and as accurate as Gardner Minshew, Richardson puts much more stress on opposing defenses with his big arm and dual-threat ability with his legs. Plus, he’s the Colts franchise quarterback and could use the reps.