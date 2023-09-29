Matchups to Watch: Week 4 vs. Rams

Will Fries / Wesley French vs. Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald is really good at football in case you did not know, and he still is dominant. Donald has 14 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season, second only to Jalen Carter who plays on a dominant Eagles’ front. Donald is still managing to pressure the quarterback despite being double or triple teamed every single play. Will Fries has been average, which is definitely the only thing the Colts’ needed from their right guard, Wesley French has not been bad filling in for Ryan Kelly but the Colts do need him to step up to the plate. Stopping Donald will be the key of solving the Rams’ defense, and it also helps to have a mobile quarterback that can see the pressure coming and bail from a collapsing pocket with ease.

Samson Ebukam vs. Joe Noteboom

Samson Ebukam has been the piece the Colts needed on their defensive line to put it all together, and despite being lauded mainly as a run defender Ebukam is no slouch in the pass-rush department. He has a juicy matchup on his hands against Joe Noteboom, who has allowed 9 pressures on 107 pass blocking snaps (Julie’n Davenport numbers in case you were wondering).

Dallis Flowers / Juju Brents vs. Puka Nacua

Dallis Flowers has been quietly putting up some steady performances, which has surprised me as my expectations for him were not particularly high. Juju Brents had a spectacular rookie debut and should not be leaving the starting lineup anytime soon. Rams’ wide receiver Puka Nacua has been the storybook tale of this NFL season, as the 5th rounder has stepped up in Cooper Kupp’s abscence nonetheless and has 30 receptions through the first three games.

Grover Stewart vs. Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

DeForest Buckner has not practiced the entire week, and his status for Sunday is at the very least questionable, which means defensive tackle Grover Stewart will have to step up. Anchrum Jr. has been having a rough season, as has the entire interior offensive line for the Rams. The Colts have a deep defensive line rotation, and will need every single body to make Stafford uncomfortable.

Alec Pierce vs. Cobie Durant

Pierce has not been having the sophomore season we expected from him, with 6 receptions for 76 yards through the first three games. Favourable matchup coming up though, as Cobie Durant has struggled so far this season.