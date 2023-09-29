Report: Colts’ LT Bernhard Raimann in concussion protocol

Indianapolis Colts’ left tackle Bernhard Raimann is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to James Boyd, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

With Raimann in concussion protocol, it’s very possible he would miss Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Not having Raimann available would be less than ideal for Indianapolis, who will also be without starting center Ryan Kelly for a second straight week. Kelly, according to Colts’ head coach Shane Steichen, remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Raimann has looked impressive over the first three weeks for Indianapolis. The second-year left tackle is one of the biggest reasons the Colts’ offensive line has been playing as well as it has been to start the season, so his possible absence is certainly noteworthy.

It’s also worth noting that right tackle Braden Smith missed practice on Friday and appears to be questionable for Sunday as well. Arlington Hambright and rookie fourth-round pick Blake Freeland are Indianapolis’ backup tackles, both of whom could be making their regular-season debuts against a talented Rams’ defensive front.

It’ll be interesting to see what changes Indianapolis may have to make to their offensive line come Sunday. It would be the first time that the Colts would have to make significant changes to that front this season, so the status of several key offensive lineman bears monitoring over the next few days.