Indianapolis Colts injury report: Four OL appear on the injury list

The Indianapolis Colts today released their Friday injury report for Week 4 of the NFL season ahead of their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Center Ryan Kelly is OUT for this Sunday’s game against the Rams. Kelly is set to miss his second week of playing time due to a concussion. It looked like Kelly was passing through the concussion protocol well this week but he missed practice today meaning he did not pass through the final stages of the protocol. With Kelly out expect Wesley French to start in his place.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann is OUT for this Sunday’s game against the Rams. Raimann was a surprise name in the injury report as he didn’t appear on it until today. It appears he sustained a concussion during practice today which knocked him out of Sundays game. With Raimann out expect Blake Freeland to get the start in his place.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is QUESTIONABLE for this Sunday’s game against the Rams. Buckner has missed practice all week with a groin injury and could be set to be unavailable this week. Losing Buckner would be a huge loss to a defensive line that has played lights out this year. If Buckner can’t play then expect Taven Bryan to start in his place.

Guard Quentin Nelson is QUESTIONABLE for this Sunday’s game against the Rams. Nelson has been dealing with a toe injury for most of the year and it appears to be still limiting him. He did manage to practice today but he is questionable and could still miss the game. It looks like he may play but if he is unable to go the. Expect Josh Sills to get the start.