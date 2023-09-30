Colts promote OG Ike Boettger, WR Amari Rodgers from practice squad; Sign WR K.J. Hamler to taxi-team

The Indianapolis Colts announced a few roster moves on Saturday ahead of the team’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams—as the team promoted both offensive guard Ike Boettger and wide receiver Amari Rodgers from their practice squad.

The team also signed wideout K.J. Hamler to its practice squad and waived cornerback Darren Hall in a corresponding roster move.

The Colts will be without two starters along their offensive line, starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann and Ryan Kelly—both of whom are in the league’s concussion protocol. Therefore, Boettger’s elevation, who has appeared in 35 career games (including last week with the Colts) and made 17 prior career starts (*all with the Buffalo Bills) makes logical sense.

It also looks like the Colts have elected to promote Rodgers at wideout instead of typical wideout Juwann Winfree this weekend. Rodgers showed a lot of playmaking for the Colts in training camp and preseason in the wide receiver screen game, so he could be of use situationally to neutralize pressure—especially for an injury depleted Colts offensive line.

Meanwhile, the Colts hosted Hamler for a workout a few weeks ago, and it looks like they were impressed by what they saw. The former 2020 second round pick of the Denver Broncos has impressive speed, even if he lacks ideal size (5’9”, 178 pounds), but has seen his early career set back by a number of injuries. If fully healthy, he could be a name to watch for in the future.