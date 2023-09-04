Join the Stampede Blue 2023 Survivor contest

SB Nation is running a ‘2023 NFL Survivor Contest’ sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook, and Indianapolis Colts fans are welcome to participate in this year’s friendly competition for the chance at a pair of prizes. The Week 1 contest will include a $250 prize, and the Week 5 “second-chance” competition will include a $100 prize. The prizes will be split if there is a tie.

If you’ve never played a ‘Survivor’ game, the rules are fairly straight-forward:

In Week 1, you pick a team to win. If they win, you advance to Week 2 and if they lose or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last person (or people) to lose win the prize.

For our purposes here, the second-chance contest operates the same way, but starts in Week 5 for anybody who was eliminated from the first contest or didn’t enter the first contest. If a person is ‘alive’ heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.

If interested in playing, this article, with the game below, is where you’ll make your weekly pick, and you can also check the leaderboard here to see how many people are still ‘alive’ in the contest on week-to-week basis.

Best of luck and may the best prognosticator(s) win!