Can the Colts get off the schneid and finally win their first opening game in nearly a decade?

The Indianapolis Colts finally ended their opening game losing streak in Houston last year. Well, kind of… They didn’t technically lose but also didn’t win. Therefore, the team continues to carry a “winless streak” into the 2023 season with a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming.

During that span, the Colts have trotted out the likes of Andrew Luck, Scott Tolzien, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan to help stop the bleeding. Now, the franchise turns to its rookie, Anthony Richardson, to do what so many have failed to do before him. Even more depressing than the number of starting quarterbacks the Colts have thrown at the problem is the overall record of the teams they faced that season which sits at 62-83-1 (.428). That is an extremely soft opening day schedule for the team to have not won at least one of those games.

The Colts are looking to beat the streak by throwing a quarterback with thirteen collegiate starts, backed by a 4-12-1 team without its best offensive weapon, at an NFL defense. Although the eye test is a little more forgiving, Anthony Richardson’s preseason numbers weren’t overly dazzling. He wrapped up the preseason by completing 44.8% of his passes for 145 yards and zero touchdowns. It is going to take better numbers than that to beat a Jaguar’s team that won the division with a late season surge.

What’s working in the Colts’ favor?

The Jaguars are incredibly unpredictable. They are more often bad than they are good, and every time they seem to take a step in the right direction, they take two steps back instead.

The Colts open the season at home, and this is the most energetic this fan base has been in a long time. I fully believe the team and the fans will bring the juice.

Streaks can’t last forever, right? Right? RIGHT???

What’s working against the Colts?

Trevor Lawrence might just be what the doctor ordered for this long-belabored Jags franchise. While he went through his own growing pains, he may be emerging from those by now.

Growing pains, enter stage left for Richardson. While I ultimately believe he was the right pick for the Colts and has incredible potential, he is going to “go through it” this season. His rawness will be on display and jitters might get the best of him in his first NFL start.

The Colts aren’t a great team with lots of question marks up and down the roster.

Verdict

The curse continues. The Jaguars should be a solid team this year, and the Colts just have too much in flux. It is hard to win in the NFL and rookie quarterbacks usually find that out quickly. The speed of the game may prove to be too much for Richardson in his first start. Jags take this one on the road.