Colts re-sign OG Arlington Hambright to practice squad; Waive OT Dan Skipper

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team has re-signed offensive guard Arlington Hambright to the practice squad and waived offensive tackle Dan Skipper in a corresponding taxi man squad move.

Hambright was waived from the Colts 53-man active roster last week, but the team elected to keep him within the organization for some additional interior offensive line depth.

The 27 year old offensive guard has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, having appeared in 9 games (1 starts).

He was signed to the Colts practice squad during September of last year and later signed a reserve/future contract during early January of this year.