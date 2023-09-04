 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Injury Update: LB Shaq Leonard, RB Zack Moss both ‘progressing’ in recovery

The Colts continue to receive encouraging updates regarding two of their key injured players.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: Indianapolis Colts Training Camp The Indianapolis Star-USA TODAY NETWORK

According to head coach Shane Steichen, both Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard and running back Zack Moss are ‘progressing’ in their respective recoveries (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

Leonard remains in the league’s concussion protocol, but did participate recently in team practice with a non-contact jersey—indicating that he may be close to passing it.

Meanwhile, Moss is recovering from a broken elbow suffered during training camp, but did participate in the team’s walk-through on Monday. There’s apparently been no cast or brace on his right arm, which obviously is an encouraging sign for his imminent return.

The Colts remain hopeful that Moss will be available for Week 1, but a Week 2-3 return may be a more realistic possibility at this time—as he may still be another week or two out.

Right now, without Jonathan Taylor (PUP), the Colts are looking to deploy a running back by committee approach which will also include interim starter Deon Jackson, as well as rookie rusher Evan Hull—as well as hopefully Moss soon.

Each running back brings their own respective skill-set to the table and should add positive value—but Jonathan Taylor, they clearly are not.

At least when Moss does return, I would expect to see him as the featured back between the tackles, while both Jackson and Hull will assume the majority of the pass catching work.

