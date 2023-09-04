Colts Injury Update: LB Shaq Leonard, RB Zack Moss both ‘progressing’ in recovery

According to head coach Shane Steichen, both Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaq Leonard and running back Zack Moss are ‘progressing’ in their respective recoveries (via The Athletic’s James Boyd):

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says LB Shaq Leonard is still in the concussion protocol but he's "progressing."



He mentions that Zack Moss is "progressing well," too, as he works his way back from a broken right arm. No definitive statement on if he'll be available for Week 1. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) September 4, 2023

Leonard remains in the league’s concussion protocol, but did participate recently in team practice with a non-contact jersey—indicating that he may be close to passing it.

Meanwhile, Moss is recovering from a broken elbow suffered during training camp, but did participate in the team’s walk-through on Monday. There’s apparently been no cast or brace on his right arm, which obviously is an encouraging sign for his imminent return.

The Colts remain hopeful that Moss will be available for Week 1, but a Week 2-3 return may be a more realistic possibility at this time—as he may still be another week or two out.

Right now, without Jonathan Taylor (PUP), the Colts are looking to deploy a running back by committee approach which will also include interim starter Deon Jackson, as well as rookie rusher Evan Hull—as well as hopefully Moss soon.

Steichen on the run game: "I think it's running back by committee. ... Whoever's got the hot hand, we'll roll with him." #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) September 4, 2023

Each running back brings their own respective skill-set to the table and should add positive value—but Jonathan Taylor, they clearly are not.

At least when Moss does return, I would expect to see him as the featured back between the tackles, while both Jackson and Hull will assume the majority of the pass catching work.