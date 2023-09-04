Report: Colts worked out former Jaguars RB James Robinson on Monday

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts worked out former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson on Monday:

The 25 year old back is most known for his standout rookie season with the Jaguars, in which he rushed for 1,070 rushing yards on 240 carries (4.5 ypc. avg) and 7 rushing touchdowns back in the 2020 season—earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors. His 1,414 total yards from scrimmage were the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.

Unfortunately, Robinson tore his Achilles during Week 16 of the 2021 season, the same injury suffered by former Colts 1,000+ yard rusher Marlon Mack, and really hasn’t been as productive ever since—having spent time with the New York Jets (*where he was traded), New England Patriots, and New York Giants organizations.

If signed, Robinson brings a hard nosed running style and would presumably fill the ‘between the tackles’/short yardage skill-set that is currently missing in Zack Moss’s absence. Moss (elbow) is expected to be medically cleared in the next week or two, with maybe an outside chance for the opener (*as working out Robinson here likely means that Moss may be at least another week away, but he is apparently ‘progressing well’).

Of course, Indy’s ‘running back by committee approach’ in the interim period gets completely thrown out the window if/when star workhorse Jonathan Taylor ever returns to the field for the Colts. Taylor’s currently on PUP and will miss at least the first four weeks of the 2023 regular season—maybe more with the possibility of a potential holdout.