Homage ready to kick off your Colts season with some stylish new gear

Homage is kicking off the Colts season with some stylish swag

Homage is in the middle of its ‘Gear Up’ campaign for the 2023 NFL regular season, and there’s definitely some Indianapolis Colts swag that will catch your eye. See for yourself.

Whether it’s a new Anthony Richardson shirt, noting ‘it’s his time,’ or an ‘NFL Jam’ shirt featuring one of the all-time greatest wide receiver duos in NFL History, Homage has a wide variety of Colts merchandise that helps bridge the gap between the Horseshoe’s illustrious past and some of its promising present.

Call me biased, but there’s a little something for everyone.

**As a bonus, if you’re more musically inclined, and happen to be a diehard ‘Dead Head’ or just a fan, Homage also has a ‘NFL x Grateful Dead x Colts’ t-shirt and sweatshirt available. Somewhere Colts team owner Jim Irsay may be nodding his head and strumming a vintage guitar in approval.**