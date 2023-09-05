 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Homage ready to kick off your Colts season with some stylish new gear

Whether it’s for game day on your coach, Lucas Oil, or just a good ole’ fashioned football tailgate—maybe even a Blue Friday, Homage has your Colts gear covered this season.

By Luke Schultheis
Homage is kicking off the Colts season with some stylish swag

Homage is in the middle of its ‘Gear Up’ campaign for the 2023 NFL regular season, and there’s definitely some Indianapolis Colts swag that will catch your eye. See for yourself.

Whether it’s a new Anthony Richardson shirt, noting ‘it’s his time,’ or an ‘NFL Jam’ shirt featuring one of the all-time greatest wide receiver duos in NFL History, Homage has a wide variety of Colts merchandise that helps bridge the gap between the Horseshoe’s illustrious past and some of its promising present.

Call me biased, but there’s a little something for everyone.

Anthony Richardson is Indianapolis-bound! Rep one of 2023’s hottest draft picks and a freshly minted Colt with our super-soft tee for the superstar quarterback. Pay homage.

Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson Draft

Boomshakalaka! NFL Jam is here! Rep your favorite retired Indianapolis Colts duo with a super-soft tee for Reggie Wayne and Marvin Harrison, and let’s get ready for some football. They’re on fire!

NFL Jam Colts Wayne And Harrison

NFL x The Grateful Dead: it’s the grooviest collection ever. Rep the Indianapolis Colts with the most psychedelically super-soft tee ever. Touchdown, dudes. Pay homage.

NFL x Grateful Dead x Colts

**As a bonus, if you’re more musically inclined, and happen to be a diehard ‘Dead Head’ or just a fan, Homage also has a ‘NFL x Grateful Dead x Colts’ t-shirt and sweatshirt available. Somewhere Colts team owner Jim Irsay may be nodding his head and strumming a vintage guitar in approval.**

