Best NFL Prop Bets for Jaguars vs. Colts Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00pm on Sunday to kickoff the 2023-24 season. Here are some fun bets that should be considered and what I’ll be betting on.

In terms of how the odds are displayed, +100 means that if you bet $100, you would win an additional $100 dollars (be returned $200) if your bet wins. If it’s -150, it means you need to bet $150 dollars to win $100 (be returned $250).

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deon Jackson - Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+190)

Jackson was named the starting running back with the injuries of Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss and should see a good amount of carries with Anthony Richardson. Expect to see a lot of RPO and option offense with him in the backfield too.

Calvin Ridley - 2 or more Touchdowns (+850)

The Colts have a weak secondary, perhaps the weakest in the NFL, so I expect them to pass the ball early and often. Ridley is coming back from a year suspension and all reports are that he has looked incredible during training camp and preseason. In his first three seasons in Atlanta, he amassed 26 touchdowns so it’s clear he’s always had a nose for the endzone.

Each Team to Score a Touchdown in Each Half (+175)

I don’t think the Jaguars will have a tough time doing this against a relatively weak Colts secondary, plus the Colts might be missing Darius Leonard. The Jaguars should get this done, even if they’re weak first half players. I believe the Colts should also be able to do this; the big one is the Colts scoring in the first half, which was a weakness for them last year. Teams almost always score more in the 2nd half and the Colts weren’t the worst in the league last year in 2nd half scoring, so as mentioned before, this entire bet comes down to if the Colts can score a touchdown in the first half.

Same Game Parlay: Colts +10 Alternative Spread & Over 33 Alternative Total Game Points (-170)

I’m cheating here a bit since it’s not a real prop bet, but rather a fun parlay. This is a relatively safe parlay with lower odds; I don’t see the Colts getting blown out in this game and I don’t see either defense being able to shut down the other.

What I’m Betting On

Deon Jackson Anytime Touchdown (+190) - $50 to win $145

Each week I’m putting $50 down on one of the picks and we’ll track my winnings or losings over the course of the season.

I like Jackson because he should get somewhere between 10 and 15 carries plus all the goal-line carries if they get there. The Colts will also do most of their damage running the ball with Richardson and Jackson with the occasional big passing play. The Colts also might not ask Richardson to run an excessive amount early in the season to prevent too much damage, so I feel Jackson is the safe play here.